All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11841 W. Altadena Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11841 W. Altadena Ave.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

11841 W. Altadena Ave.

11841 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11841 West Altadena Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom - 1238 sq ft- Single level home- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Lots of windows offer natural light
Master bathroom
Separate toilet room in Master
Large open living/dining room
Tile
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher included
Washer/dryer
Walk-in closet
Large back yard
2 Car Garage - Attached

Monthly & Move in Charges:

$1295.00 Rent + 38.85 Tax
$800 Deposit
$20 Application Fees

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

Cats and dogs allowed. 45 pound weight limit. $200 pet deposit per pet. Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.

No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID. $400.00 to hold the home off the market.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com

Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker

(RLNE5111235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have any available units?
11841 W. Altadena Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have?
Some of 11841 W. Altadena Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11841 W. Altadena Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11841 W. Altadena Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11841 W. Altadena Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. offers parking.
Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have a pool?
No, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11841 W. Altadena Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11841 W. Altadena Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College