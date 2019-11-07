11841 W. Altadena Ave.

Amenities
3 Bedroom - 1238 sq ft- Single level home- El Mirage - RENTAL FEATURES
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
Lots of windows offer natural light
Master bathroom
Separate toilet room in Master
Large open living/dining room
Tile
Ceiling fans
Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher included
Washer/dryer
Walk-in closet
Large back yard
2 Car Garage - Attached
Monthly & Move in Charges:
$1295.00 Rent + 38.85 Tax
$800 Deposit
$20 Application Fees
12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
Cats and dogs allowed. 45 pound weight limit. $200 pet deposit per pet. Two pet maximum. Breed restrictions do apply. Licensing, proof of vaccinations and photos will be required for all pets.
No housing assistance programs accepted. No bad rental history allowed. Verifiable rental history required. Credit score over 595.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID. $400.00 to hold the home off the market.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Courtney - Call 480-966-2170 or email Courtney@sundialaz.com
Equal housing opportunity. Member of the Association of Realtors D. Creason Designated broker
(RLNE5111235)