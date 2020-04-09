All apartments in El Mirage
11827 W COLUMBINE Drive

11827 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11827 West Columbine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Great 2bdrm 2 bth single story home*** Ceilings fans throughout, Carpet and tile in all the right places. Very clean open floor plan flowing from the formal livingroom into the open eat-in kitchen with a seperate family room. Nice size yard in a great neighborhood. 2 car garage with all applicances included. Blocks from the Pueblo Mirage Country club this house wont last long see it today! *** No Housing Vouchers***NO CATS***Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2,801.00 includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have any available units?
11827 W COLUMBINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have?
Some of 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11827 W COLUMBINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive offers parking.
Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have a pool?
No, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11827 W COLUMBINE Drive has units with dishwashers.
