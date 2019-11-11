11822 W Sierra St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with W/D, AC and Lots of Upgrades!
Move in ready. Beautiful bright home is move-in ready with lots of upgrades including ceilings fans, vaulted ceilings, blinds on all windows, landscaped front and back yards, and a new AC unit. Master has his/hers closets. Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Washer/dryer included in garage. Great community with playground. Skate park, softball and football fields, golf course are all within walking distance.