11822 W Sierra St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with W/D, AC and Lots of Upgrades!



Move in ready. Beautiful bright home is move-in ready with lots of upgrades including ceilings fans, vaulted ceilings, blinds on all windows, landscaped front and back yards, and a new AC unit. Master has his/hers closets. Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Washer/dryer included in garage. Great community with playground. Skate park, softball and football fields, golf course are all within walking distance.