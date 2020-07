Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW CARPET!** This home features 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen features BRAND NEW refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, NEW built-in microwave, kitchen island, and breakfast bar and dining room. Master suite features walk-in closet, master bathroom features dual sinks. No neighbor to the left and large rock front yard. Backyard features covered patio and easy to maintain landscaping! Call now to view!!