11813 W LAUREL Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

No upfront Administrative Fees due at move in. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large loft that can be used as a second living room. Master bedroom is downstairs with a Jack & Jill bathroom. Fresh neutral paint throughout. All tile downstairs and freshly cleaned carpeting upstairs. 2'' blinds throughout. North/South exposure that creates great natural light. Low maintenance front and back rock landscaping. Lots of local green space and a huge park and golf nearby. Move in ready and in perfect condition. Many local conveniences include: West Gate City Center, Tanger Outlet Mall, specialty shops at Park West (Northern & I-17) Coyote and Cardinal Stadiums, White Sox Spring training and Peoria Sports Complex. A golf course and YMCA are off El Mirage, just south of Cactus.