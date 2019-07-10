All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11813 W LAUREL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11813 W LAUREL Lane
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

11813 W LAUREL Lane

11813 West Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11813 West Laurel Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
No upfront Administrative Fees due at move in. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large loft that can be used as a second living room. Master bedroom is downstairs with a Jack & Jill bathroom. Fresh neutral paint throughout. All tile downstairs and freshly cleaned carpeting upstairs. 2'' blinds throughout. North/South exposure that creates great natural light. Low maintenance front and back rock landscaping. Lots of local green space and a huge park and golf nearby. Move in ready and in perfect condition. Many local conveniences include: West Gate City Center, Tanger Outlet Mall, specialty shops at Park West (Northern & I-17) Coyote and Cardinal Stadiums, White Sox Spring training and Peoria Sports Complex. A golf course and YMCA are off El Mirage, just south of Cactus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have any available units?
11813 W LAUREL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have?
Some of 11813 W LAUREL Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11813 W LAUREL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11813 W LAUREL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11813 W LAUREL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11813 W LAUREL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11813 W LAUREL Lane offers parking.
Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11813 W LAUREL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have a pool?
No, 11813 W LAUREL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have accessible units?
No, 11813 W LAUREL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11813 W LAUREL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11813 W LAUREL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College