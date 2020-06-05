11786 W Windrose Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2000 by Kaufman & Broad, you'll enjoy this unique floor plan with a large living room and dining area with an open kitchen, as well as an additional TV or formal dining room; also perfect for a home office. Fresh paint and new, light-charcoal colored laminate flooring throughout as well as ceiling fans. Your master suite offers a large walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms and one additional bathroom provide 1,647 SqFt living space with a laundry room (washer/dryer included) and a 2-car garage. Enjoy the shaded backyard and patio. This bright and comfortable home is situated on a 5,000 SqFt lot (0.115 acres). Walk to the North Brisas Park in 4 minutes and to the Moreno Park in just 10 minutes. Grand Avenue is only 4 minutes away. Welcome home in the Arizona Brisas subdivision of El Mirage.