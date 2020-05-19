All apartments in El Mirage
El Mirage, AZ
11779 West Corrine Drive
11779 West Corrine Drive

11779 West Corrine Drive · (480) 351-3855
Location

11779 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Arizona Brisas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home tucked in El Mirage that truly will feel like your own! This home has light tiled flooring in main areas, carpeted bedrooms, all your basic kitchen appliances, neutral paint throughout, a huge backyard ready for gatherings and much more! The open floor plan will be a perfect fit to suit your needs. This won't last long!

Small pets allowed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have any available units?
11779 West Corrine Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 11779 West Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11779 West Corrine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11779 West Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11779 West Corrine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive offer parking?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11779 West Corrine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11779 West Corrine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
