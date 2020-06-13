Apartment List
74 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ

Finding an apartment in Cave Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Red Dog Ranch
1 Unit Available
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1520 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4319 E Smokehouse Trl
4319 East Smokehouse Trail, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2412 sqft
Beautiful home in gated community on the 11th green of Dove Valley Ranch golf course. Upgrades include pool, putting green, granite countertops, new appliances, light fixtures, ceiling fans, water softener, newer carpet and paint.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
La Buena Vida Estates
1 Unit Available
6005 E Sonoran Trail
6005 East Sonoran Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3661 sqft
Immaculate and incredible nearly 3700 square foot home with 5 large bedrooms! Huge lot with mountain views! Large formal living room, dining room, and family room. Massive kitchen with breakfast nook! One bedroom or den downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40124 N Thunder Hills Ct
40124 North Thunder Hills Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1264 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Great Phoenix Location at Anthem Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36412 N. 10th Street
36412 North 10th Street, New River, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1520 sqft
Territorial house with horse property! Five stalls and corrals w/auto waters, stallion area, metal feeders/hay rack. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has Saltillo tile, bedrooms wood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms and the patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Tatum Ranch
1 Unit Available
5131 E SKINNER Drive
5131 East Skinner Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1827 sqft
Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
10665 E PALO BREA Drive
10665 East Palo Brea Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3027 sqft
Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views.

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
6431 East Barwick Drive
6431 East Barwick Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3434 sqft
HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2218 sqft
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless
Results within 10 miles of Cave Creek
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
33 Units Available
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,029
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1387 sqft
Smart style meets cool comfort at Spectra on 7th. Our bright and breezy North Phoenix community in Deer Valley was tailored for your relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These newly renovated homes have stylish cabinetry, track lighting and extra storage room. Close to I-17 for easy accessibility. Pet-friendly gated community with concierge services.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mountaingate
32 Units Available
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$933
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
37 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
61 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Tramonto
24 Units Available
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,136
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Great location for commuting, close to I-17, the Loop 303 and Carefree Highway. Community is pet-friendly and has clubhouse, spa and package receiving. Homes feature dishwasher, disposal and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Desert Peak
16 Units Available
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1105 sqft
Private garages, massive closets, and built-in tech areas. Amenities include resort-like pool, media room, and courtyard that pet owners will love. Near Paradise Valley Mall, Desert Ridge Marketplace, and other major retailers.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cave Creek, AZ

Finding an apartment in Cave Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

