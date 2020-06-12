/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
119 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
6453 E PASO NUEVO Drive
6453 East Pasa Neuevo Drive, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
960 sqft
Call for pricing. Price changes based on length of stay and season. Example Estimates: January to April $3300.00; May to October $2000 - November to December 2800.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road
36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1558 sqft
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road
37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1520 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
33550 N DOVE LAKES Drive
33550 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1383 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo in a great location.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1781 sqft
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
37626 N TRANQUIL Trail
37626 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
960 sqft
QUAINT VILLAGE ONLY MINUTES FROM CAREFREE`S TOWN CENTER. FULLY FURNISHED. MOUNTAIN & SUNSETS VIEWS. BEST PRICE IN CAREFREE!! $850 FOR A YEAR LEASE MASTER BED: QUEEN. 2ND BEDROOM TWO TWINS. HOA REGULATIONS: ADULT 18 PLUS COMMUNITY. NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9327 E WHITEWING Drive
9327 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1765 sqft
Beautiful former model home located on Legend Trail golf course. This home is beautifully decorated, and has a private pool and spa, firepit, great mountain views. Use of community facilities with heated pool, spa, fitness center, and tennis courts.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
10103 E GRAYTHORN Drive
10103 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1836 sqft
FABULOUS location and VIEWS from this Sonoran Cottage! Walk to the Sonoran Spa in two minutes. Bright and light with north /south exposure. Two bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus spa and fireplace on the spacious patio. Sleeps King, Queen.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
32147 N 73RD Place
32147 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2246 sqft
Wonderfully furnished patio home in north Scottsdale in gated Solstice at Sevano. Fireplace, upgraded fixtures, furnishings. Den features pull out sofa. Quiet backyard with covered patio and fire pit overlooks the desert.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
11095 E HONEY MESQUITE Drive
11095 East Honey Mesquite Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
3397 sqft
BRIGHT, OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW BERBER CARPET THROUGHOUT. THREE FIREPLACES, GRANITE TILE & COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. IN-GROUND SPA AND BOULDER WATER FEATURE FALL INTO BEAUTIFUL PEBBLE-TEC POOL.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9583 E RAINDANCE Trail
9583 East Raindance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1832 sqft
Not available for Jan.-April 202 Fully furnished 2/2 bedroom/bath on the 18th fairway of the Legend Trail Golf Course. The open great room plan has a master bedroom with a private courtyard, a second bedroom & bath & a den/office with built-ins.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9670 E CHUCKWAGON Lane
9670 East Chuckwagon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1560 sqft
LOCATED ON THE 8TH GREEN OF THE LEGEND TRAIL GOLF COURSE, THIS HOME IS MODEL PERFECT AND FULL OF UPGRADES. 18' ITALIAN TILE, GAS FIREPLACE, ENTERTAINMENT NICHE. ROCK WATERFALL FLOWS INTO THE HEATED SPOOL.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32761 N 69TH Street
32761 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1974 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island.
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32707 N 70th Street
32707 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1609 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL. VERY NICELY UPGRADED FLORA ON A GREAT GOLF COURSE LOT WITH SOUTH YARD AND NORTH COURTYARD PATIO. SUPER CURB APPEAL W/ A HUGE SAGUARO IN FRONT, SECURITY SCREENS, ALARM, KEYLESS REMOTE, AND MUCH MORE! SOFT WATER AND SINK IN GARAGE.
1 of 92
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1429 sqft
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6732 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6732 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Terravita at it's Finest. Premier Location..Private with Mountain views. Stunning New Kitchen with Refinished cabinetry, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Pottery Barn lighting fixture.
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32979 N 70TH Street
32979 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1409 sqft
Furnished Rental - Stunning Arbor on 13th fairway with tons of privacy & views of Winfield Mountain, partial Boulders & Black Mountain. Premium Lot!! Home is in pristine condition with a beautiful remodel with clean lines.....
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6775 E SOARING EAGLE Way
6775 East Soaring Eagle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental. Nice clean Crista Model with an inviting front patio style entry. Easy care home with tile throughout. Great room style living room/dining area. Eat in kitchen (gas stove) with center island.
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7122 E ALOE VERA Drive
7122 East Aloe Vera Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1624 sqft
Furnished Rental. Absolutely stunning completely updated. Open wash and Mountain Views to the rear, 2BR, 2BA, 2car garage, furnished rental in Terravita. New stainless apps, travertine floors, granite, etc. contemporary decor, interior quiet lot.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
32811 N 70th Street
32811 North 70th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1609 sqft
Furnished Rental. Absolutely stunning completely updated. Golf Course lot and Mountain Views, 2BR, 2BA, 2car garage, furnished rental in Terravita. New stainless apps, travertine floors, granite, etc. Southwest decor, interior quiet lot.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7114 E ALOE VERA Drive
7114 East Aloe Vera Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1670 sqft
Available starting May-Nov, 2020 for $2,200/mo. Welcome to this fully-furnished Vallis great room floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a den.
