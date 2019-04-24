6034 E KNOLLS Drive E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available on April 16th, 2019. PER HOA RULES, lease must be for a minimum of 6 months but landlord prefers 12 month lease term with tenant paying all utilities. This comfortable patio home for lease has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless appliances, neutral carpert and tile. The great room floor plan is open and spacious complete with a patio grill and fabulous mountain views. Master has king bedbuilt-in desk area and bath with dual vanity and large master walk-in closet. Guest room has 2 twin beds with a stylish en-suit bath with shower.