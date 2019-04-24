All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
6034 E KNOLLS Drive E
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

6034 E KNOLLS Drive E

6034 E Knolls Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6034 E Knolls Dr, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available on April 16th, 2019. PER HOA RULES, lease must be for a minimum of 6 months but landlord prefers 12 month lease term with tenant paying all utilities. This comfortable patio home for lease has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless appliances, neutral carpert and tile. The great room floor plan is open and spacious complete with a patio grill and fabulous mountain views. Master has king bedbuilt-in desk area and bath with dual vanity and large master walk-in closet. Guest room has 2 twin beds with a stylish en-suit bath with shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have any available units?
6034 E KNOLLS Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have?
Some of 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
6034 E KNOLLS Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E offers parking.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have a pool?
No, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have accessible units?
No, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6034 E KNOLLS Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerCave Creek Luxury Places
Cave Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College