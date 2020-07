Amenities

Beautifully appointed, fully FURNISHED patio home in the town of Cave Creek~walk to the shops, restaurants and bars. We are looking for either a 6 month or 1 year lease. Backs to wooded NOAS w/ lots of trees. Natural gas BBQ included. Community pool and spa. Light, bright and airy great room. Kitchen has huge pantry, granite counters, breakfast bar and gas stove top. Split bedroom floor plan perfect for guests. Home office/nook a plus! No pets.