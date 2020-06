Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Less than 1 year old! Adorable home in prime Cave Creek location - 3 bedroom, 2 baths with tons of upgrades. Tile everywhere, white shaker cabinets with beautiful trendy granite counter-tops. Master bath has a walk in shower, the secondary bath has a tub shower combo. Home comes with the garage door opener and a soft water loop. Big back yard at the end of a cul de sac!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5176043)