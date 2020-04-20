All apartments in Carefree
8961 E VENUS Drive
Last updated April 20 2020

8961 E VENUS Drive

8961 East Venus Drive · (480) 792-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8961 East Venus Drive, Carefree, AZ 85262
Velvet Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Velvet Shadows long term rental opportunity with massive elevated views of Black Mountain and the Carefee sunset Corridor. 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, nicely remodeled, and ready for the Carefree life! Private pool and huge walled yard allows for lots of backyard space. Owner reserves the right to use the guest home which sits on the other half of the 1.3 acre property. It has a separate driveway and entrance and is basically a neighboring home. You won't even know they come and go. Rental includes full use of entire property except the guest home and guest home driveway. Main home, front and back yards, circle drive, garage, pool are all 100% the tenants use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have any available units?
8961 E VENUS Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8961 E VENUS Drive have?
Some of 8961 E VENUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8961 E VENUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8961 E VENUS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8961 E VENUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8961 E VENUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8961 E VENUS Drive does offer parking.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8961 E VENUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8961 E VENUS Drive has a pool.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 8961 E VENUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8961 E VENUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8961 E VENUS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8961 E VENUS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
