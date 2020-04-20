8961 E VENUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Velvet Shadows long term rental opportunity with massive elevated views of Black Mountain and the Carefee sunset Corridor. 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath, nicely remodeled, and ready for the Carefree life! Private pool and huge walled yard allows for lots of backyard space. Owner reserves the right to use the guest home which sits on the other half of the 1.3 acre property. It has a separate driveway and entrance and is basically a neighboring home. You won't even know they come and go. Rental includes full use of entire property except the guest home and guest home driveway. Main home, front and back yards, circle drive, garage, pool are all 100% the tenants use.