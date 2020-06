5679 E PERDIDO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING. THIS LOVELY RESIDENCE HAS A MAIN HOUSE THAT CONSISTS OF 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS AND AN OFFICE, PLUS A GUEST CASITA WITH BATH LOCATED ABOVE THE GARAGE. HOME IS ALL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS OF THE HOME FOR EASY CARE AND MAINTENANCE. LOTS OF WINDOWS FOR PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT. LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING AREAS WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND DOUBLE SLIDING DOOR EXITS OUT TO THE BACK PATIO AREA. AN OPEN U-SHAPED KITCHEN AREA WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, EAT-UP BAR AREA AND A BUILT-IN DESK. CENTER ISLAND WITH PREP SINK, GAS COOKTOP, DOUBLE-WALL OVENS, WALK-IN PANTRY. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD SHUTTERS, SEPARATE EXIT TO THE OUTSIDE. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE HIS AND HER SINK VANITIES, LARGE SOAKING TUB, SEAMLESS SHOWER, PRIVATE TOILET ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. OFFICE AREA CAN BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL OVERNIGHT GUEST ROOM AS IT HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH AND EXIT TO THE OUTSIDE AREA. EXTENDED COVERED PATIO AREA PROVIDING GREAT SHADE IN THE SUMMER. LARGE BACK YARD WITH NICE VIEWS OF THE BLACK MOUNTAINS IN THE NEAR DISTANCE. BOTH BACK AND FRONT YARDS ARE LANDSCAPED WITH NATURAL DESERT TO BLEND IN WITH SEVERAL BEAUTIFUL CACTI. PRIVATE POOL LOCATED IN THE COURTYARD BETWEEN THE MAIN HOUSE AND THE GUEST CASITA/GARAGE AREA. PRIVATE ENTRANCE UP TO THE GUEST CASITA MAKES A PERFECT LIVING ARRANGEMENT FOR THOSE LONG-TERM GUESTS, OR YOUR COLLEGE-AGE CHILD. A FULL-SIZE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN KITCHEN AREA, OPEN LIVING AREA AND FULL BATH LOCATED IN THE CASITA. 2-CAR GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY SLAB SPACE THAT CAN BE USED FOR EXTRA PARKING. POOL MAINTENANCE AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED