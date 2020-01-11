37222 N TRANQUIL Trail N

Amenities
This beautifully updated Townhouse features Gorgeous Mountain Views! Complete with Dual Master Bedrooms with charming Spanish Tile and Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen with Antique White ''Soft-Close'' Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and even a Wine Refrigerator & Mini-Bar Area. Eat-in Kitchen with Built-in Breakfast Nook. Enclosed Back Patio w/ entrance to shared Courtyard to Community Pool. Two Car Garage. Great Carefree location, short walk to the Sundial. This can be rented for Seasonal Rent (includes utilities), 3 Month Minimum, or a Yearly Rental for $1,900 per month (tenant pays utilities). It is Fully Furnished. Pets allowed with Owners Approval (small dogs only). No Smoking. Available for Immediate Occupancy.