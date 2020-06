Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Loads of charm in this large 3 bed 3.5 bath home! All bedrooms en-suite and large master with gas fireplace.No hoa although Carefree does not permit RV parkingWell maintained home. Freshly painted inside and out.Easy living with privacy and Black Mountain Views, living room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to covered back patio.