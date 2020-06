Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room. The outdoor space is amazing with pool, spa and built-in BBQ with several seating areas and beautiful desert landscaping. This home features an updated master and master bath with a separate office area plus 3 bedrooms. 3 full baths and a formal living area. Preferred split floor plan, 3 car garage in a gated community.