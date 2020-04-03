3068 E Ironwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway. From the moment you enter this exquisite and professionally decorated home, you are captivated by the awe inspiring views beyond the wall of windows. Owner's personal residence with nothing to be desired. Expansive great room with stacked stone fireplace & gorgeous furnishings. Chef's kitchen with granite slab and large island. Beautifully landscaped resort backyard with pool, spa & built in BBQs. Sound system thru out. Arrange a tee time, ride a bike, relax in the pool & spa,or enjoy incredible Sonoran sunsets in the beauty of this luxury Carefree resort home located in The Boulders.