Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest suite

Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level. Private guest suite downstairs as well. Loft and third bedroom upstairs. Community pool is at the end of the street. This is a non smoking home inside and outside patios as well.Small dogs will be considered.