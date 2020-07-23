Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ with balconies

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1675 S. Highway 95 Unit A5
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1299 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Gated Water Front Community! Short or Long Term - Come check out this beautiful fully furnished condo in the exclusive Laguna Nueva Riverfront complex! This is a lower level unit that features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
1883 Gloria Ave
1883 Gloria Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
Bullhead City, 2 Bedroom Manufactured Home - Lovely 2 bdrm 2 ba mobile. Covered patio. Includes all Appliance some appliance to be maintained by tenant. Newly Remodeled Bathrooms. Property backs to wash. No pets.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2650 La Costa Dr
2650 La Costa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
2 bed 2 bath home split, floor plan, Crown Molding throughout formal dining/den with large lot w/ brick walls, covered patio, 2 car garage w/ door opener Landscaped yard, home is located in a gated community The Legends in Desert Foothills.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2111 Santa Cruz Ave
2111 Santa Cruz Ave, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
Close to River, boat launch, entertainment and dining. walk for 3 minutes and be at Lazy Harrys Marina Nicely kept home with new floors 840 sqft home 2bdrm and 1 1/2 bths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2244 MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
2244 Mountainside Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Creek. Split floor plan, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, Fully landscaped front and back, backyard fenced (block), covered patio, community park. Pets to be approved by owner. NO CATS

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$837
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$884
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
2548 Morrow Ridge Place
2548 Morrow Ridge Pl, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
This lovely home says "welcome" with a grand double door entry and lush landscaping. Step inside to large great room enhanced with beautiful woods and tile throughout.
City Guide for Bullhead City, AZ

Sorry to disappoint you, but no bulls or similarly horned bovines run in Bullhead City. The name comes from Bull's Head Rock, used as a navigation point by steamboats along the Colorado River. The completion of Davis Dam in 1953 produced Lake Mohave, the waters of which gradually covered the rock until its distinctive shape became nothing more than a boring slab.

Bullhead City is in the center-west section of Arizona, directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada, and about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the largest city in Mohave County and is bordered on the west by the Colorado River, on the south by Fort Mohave and to the north and east by desert. This desert hotspot bills itself as "Arizona's West Coast" because it acts as a front door to the Colorado River, marking it a destination for water lovers. (Three airports and a major highway make it easy to get in and out of the city.) Both residents and visitors enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, bicycling, off-roading and other outdoor sports. The Tourism Office points to sunshine, clean air and open spaces as draws while the Chamber of Commerce touts the lower cost of living as the main reason to move here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Bullhead City, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bullhead City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

