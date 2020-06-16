Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking garage

641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL

Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished. Close to shopping, restaurants, Laughlin, NV Casinos, Colorado River and Lake Mohave, 1 Car Garage. Home is fully equipped with an Alarm System for your peace of mind.



NO SMOKING



This home is available for weekend, weekly and monthly rentals. Please contact me for rates:

Angela Acevedo - angela@realestateinbullhead.com



$1500 a month

Security Deposit: $1500

Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150



No Cats Allowed



