Amenities
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished. Close to shopping, restaurants, Laughlin, NV Casinos, Colorado River and Lake Mohave, 1 Car Garage. Home is fully equipped with an Alarm System for your peace of mind.
NO SMOKING
This home is available for weekend, weekly and monthly rentals. Please contact me for rates:
Angela Acevedo - angela@realestateinbullhead.com
$1500 a month
Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3812061)