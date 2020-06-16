All apartments in Bullhead City
641 Primrose Ln.

641 Primrose Lane · (928) 542-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 641 Primrose Ln. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
alarm system
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished. Close to shopping, restaurants, Laughlin, NV Casinos, Colorado River and Lake Mohave, 1 Car Garage. Home is fully equipped with an Alarm System for your peace of mind.

NO SMOKING

This home is available for weekend, weekly and monthly rentals. Please contact me for rates:
Angela Acevedo - angela@realestateinbullhead.com

$1500 a month
Security Deposit: $1500
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3812061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Primrose Ln. have any available units?
641 Primrose Ln. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Primrose Ln. have?
Some of 641 Primrose Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Primrose Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
641 Primrose Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Primrose Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Primrose Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 641 Primrose Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 641 Primrose Ln. does offer parking.
Does 641 Primrose Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Primrose Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Primrose Ln. have a pool?
No, 641 Primrose Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 641 Primrose Ln. have accessible units?
No, 641 Primrose Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Primrose Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Primrose Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
