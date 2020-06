Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly

3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL

Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further. This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home is just the home for you!!! Fully furnished and close to the casinos in Laughlin, NV, Lake Mohave and the Colorado River.



$1500 Securtiy Deposit

$150 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee ($100 for additional pet)

Utility Cap $100



Please contact Angela at angela@realestateinbullhead.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4280406)