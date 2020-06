Amenities

garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage. Spectacular views, huge walk-in closet to die for. Split floor plan. Clean as a whistle, ready to move in and make it your home.