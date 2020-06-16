Amenities

parking game room some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking internet access

1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with game room located in Bullhead City, AZ. Close to shopping, restaurants, Colorado River, Lake Mohave, and Laughlin, NV.



*Internet and Cable available upon request*



Monthly Rent: $1275

Security Deposit: $1275

Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150

Utility Cap: $100



NON SMOKING HOME



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4516307)