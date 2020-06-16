All apartments in Bullhead City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1650 Arriba Drive

1650 Arriba Drive · (928) 542-6625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Buena Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1650 Arriba Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

parking
game room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
internet access
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home with game room located in Bullhead City, AZ. Close to shopping, restaurants, Colorado River, Lake Mohave, and Laughlin, NV.

*Internet and Cable available upon request*

Monthly Rent: $1275
Security Deposit: $1275
Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150
Utility Cap: $100

NON SMOKING HOME

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4516307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Arriba Drive have any available units?
1650 Arriba Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bullhead City, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bullhead City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Arriba Drive have?
Some of 1650 Arriba Drive's amenities include parking, game room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Arriba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Arriba Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Arriba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Arriba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bullhead City.
Does 1650 Arriba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Arriba Drive does offer parking.
Does 1650 Arriba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Arriba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Arriba Drive have a pool?
No, 1650 Arriba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Arriba Drive have accessible units?
No, 1650 Arriba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Arriba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Arriba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
