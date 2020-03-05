All apartments in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ
99 3rd Ave W
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

99 3rd Ave W

99 3rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

99 3rd Avenue West, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very nice and charming single story home in Buckeye Park. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with distressed cabinets, tiled backsplash, large pantry and island. The open floorplan works well for entertaining, has tons of storage throughout and garage cabinets. Tile flooring in traffic areas and bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. Fresh neutral paint on the walls. Ceiling fans in every room and security screen door allow lots of air flow and natural light. Master has walk in closet, dual sinks and walk in shower. The backyard has covered patio and uncovered paver stone patio, lots of room for patio tables, chairs and BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

