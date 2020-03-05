99 3rd Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Very nice and charming single story home in Buckeye Park. The kitchen is nicely upgraded with distressed cabinets, tiled backsplash, large pantry and island. The open floorplan works well for entertaining, has tons of storage throughout and garage cabinets. Tile flooring in traffic areas and bathrooms with carpet in bedrooms. Fresh neutral paint on the walls. Ceiling fans in every room and security screen door allow lots of air flow and natural light. Master has walk in closet, dual sinks and walk in shower. The backyard has covered patio and uncovered paver stone patio, lots of room for patio tables, chairs and BBQ!