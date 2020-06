Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Great 4 bed 2.5 bath home!!! New paint and carpet!!! Tile in all the right places!!! Formal living & dining!! Large family room, dining area off kitchen. Kitchen features a large pantry, plenty of counter space and a raised counter for barstools!!! Upstairs has a loft, guest bath, 3 bedrooms & master bedroom. The large master has Vaulted ceilings, double sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub with and separate shower!!! View fence overlooking a common area in the back.