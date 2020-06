Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**ALL NEW PAINT AND CARPET!!** 4 Bedroom + 2 Bath home in Buckeye. The kitchen opens to the great room and features lots of cabinets & large breakfast bar and eat in kitchen. Refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave (TO BE INSTALLED ASAP) and dishwasher included. Split floor plan with master suite secluded for added privacy, master also has walk-in closet. Washer and dryer also included! Backyard features covered patio and grass.