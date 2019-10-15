All apartments in Buckeye
8953 S. 253rd Ave.

8953 South 253rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8953 South 253rd Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a gorgeous house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, over 2200 sf, two stories, formal dining room, upgraded flooring, fresh paint *****Huge, Huge Lot***** and 2 Car Garage. Maximum of 2 pets are allowed with a $300 half refundable pet deposit per pet.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have any available units?
8953 S. 253rd Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 8953 S. 253rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8953 S. 253rd Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8953 S. 253rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. offers parking.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8953 S. 253rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8953 S. 253rd Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
