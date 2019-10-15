8953 S. 253rd Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

This is a gorgeous house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, over 2200 sf, two stories, formal dining room, upgraded flooring, fresh paint *****Huge, Huge Lot***** and 2 Car Garage. Maximum of 2 pets are allowed with a $300 half refundable pet deposit per pet.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.