Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that backs up to golf course. Open floor plan includes a great room that opens up to the dining area and kitchen. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Three bedrooms plus a large, versatile loft is on the second floor. Views of golf course. New AC installed this year. Low maintenance landscaping and 2 car garage. Home is located in desirable Sundance community with easy access to I-10. Near community park, shopping and plenty of amenities.