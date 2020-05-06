5282 South 238th Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

NEW paint inside and out! Great home with all the extras. Home backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail and is on the same street as the community play area. Home is very large and comes with all appliances. This home is a must see.



AMENITIES

-Space, space space!

-Dishwasher, Oven, Microwave, and Fridge Included

-Washer and Dryer In Home

-Spacious floor plan with lots of counter space

-Backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail

-Minutes away from market, shops, lots of food options

-Easy access to 303-providing quick access to the rest of the city-but removed from all the city congestion

-Assistive animals only



Impero Property Management LLC www.impero-property.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.