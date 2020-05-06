5282 South 238th Lane

Amenities
NEW paint inside and out! Great home with all the extras. Home backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail and is on the same street as the community play area. Home is very large and comes with all appliances. This home is a must see.
AMENITIES
-Space, space space!
-Dishwasher, Oven, Microwave, and Fridge Included
-Washer and Dryer In Home
-Spacious floor plan with lots of counter space
-Backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail
-Minutes away from market, shops, lots of food options
-Easy access to 303-providing quick access to the rest of the city-but removed from all the city congestion
-Assistive animals only
Impero Property Management LLC www.impero-property.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.