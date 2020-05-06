All apartments in Buckeye
5282 South 238th Lane

5282 South 238th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5282 South 238th Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Riata West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NEW paint inside and out! Great home with all the extras. Home backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail and is on the same street as the community play area. Home is very large and comes with all appliances. This home is a must see.

AMENITIES
-Space, space space!
-Dishwasher, Oven, Microwave, and Fridge Included
-Washer and Dryer In Home
-Spacious floor plan with lots of counter space
-Backs up to a greenbelt with walking/jogging trail
-Minutes away from market, shops, lots of food options
-Easy access to 303-providing quick access to the rest of the city-but removed from all the city congestion
-Assistive animals only

Impero Property Management LLC www.impero-property.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5282 South 238th Lane have any available units?
5282 South 238th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 5282 South 238th Lane have?
Some of 5282 South 238th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5282 South 238th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5282 South 238th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5282 South 238th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5282 South 238th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 5282 South 238th Lane offer parking?
No, 5282 South 238th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5282 South 238th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5282 South 238th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5282 South 238th Lane have a pool?
No, 5282 South 238th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5282 South 238th Lane have accessible units?
No, 5282 South 238th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5282 South 238th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5282 South 238th Lane has units with dishwashers.

