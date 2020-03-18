Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

4902 N 206TH AVE - 2BR 2.5BA Indian School/Tuthill Rd -

***Property is in an Age Restricted Community and tenants must be 55+ years of Age****



Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PhSvboHG1Gq



Dont miss out on this home. Brand new, never lived in and highly upgraded home is just waiting for your move in! Solar projected to be installed soon with the benefits of lower electric bills to battle the high summer temps. The backyard is scheduled to have pavers, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, fountain and more. Stop by to check out this home today!



To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



No Pets Allowed



