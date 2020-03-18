All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:54 AM

4902 N 206th Ave

4902 North 206th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4902 North 206th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85340

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
4902 N 206TH AVE - 2BR 2.5BA Indian School/Tuthill Rd -
***Property is in an Age Restricted Community and tenants must be 55+ years of Age****

Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PhSvboHG1Gq

Dont miss out on this home. Brand new, never lived in and highly upgraded home is just waiting for your move in! Solar projected to be installed soon with the benefits of lower electric bills to battle the high summer temps. The backyard is scheduled to have pavers, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, fountain and more. Stop by to check out this home today!

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450932)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 N 206th Ave have any available units?
4902 N 206th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 N 206th Ave have?
Some of 4902 N 206th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 N 206th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4902 N 206th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 N 206th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4902 N 206th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4902 N 206th Ave offer parking?
No, 4902 N 206th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4902 N 206th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 N 206th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 N 206th Ave have a pool?
No, 4902 N 206th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4902 N 206th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4902 N 206th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 N 206th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 N 206th Ave has units with dishwashers.

