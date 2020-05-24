3951 N Founder Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Craftsman style single level home located in the beautiful golf course community of Verrado!This home sits on a private lot surrounded only by single level homes & just a short walking distance to Founders Park. The large wrap around front porch is the perfect area where you can have the privacy of reading with a cool drink & the beauty of spending time outside. Features of this 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,742 sq ft home include: tile flooring, granite countertops, high energy efficient integrated led can lights, two tone paint, a custom media niche and a built-in bookcase in the family room, a formal dining room with view to the private courtyard, a spacious walk-in pantry, a large laundry & craft room with built-in cabinets & a laundry sink. Home will be cleaned one more time before move-in date.