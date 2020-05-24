All apartments in Buckeye
3951 N Founder Circle

3951 West Founder Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3951 West Founder Circle, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Craftsman style single level home located in the beautiful golf course community of Verrado!This home sits on a private lot surrounded only by single level homes & just a short walking distance to Founders Park. The large wrap around front porch is the perfect area where you can have the privacy of reading with a cool drink & the beauty of spending time outside. Features of this 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,742 sq ft home include: tile flooring, granite countertops, high energy efficient integrated led can lights, two tone paint, a custom media niche and a built-in bookcase in the family room, a formal dining room with view to the private courtyard, a spacious walk-in pantry, a large laundry & craft room with built-in cabinets & a laundry sink. Home will be cleaned one more time before move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 N Founder Circle have any available units?
3951 N Founder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3951 N Founder Circle have?
Some of 3951 N Founder Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 N Founder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3951 N Founder Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 N Founder Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3951 N Founder Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 3951 N Founder Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3951 N Founder Circle offers parking.
Does 3951 N Founder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 N Founder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 N Founder Circle have a pool?
No, 3951 N Founder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3951 N Founder Circle have accessible units?
No, 3951 N Founder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 N Founder Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 N Founder Circle has units with dishwashers.

