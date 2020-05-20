All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

3871 N Springfield St

3871 North Springfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3871 North Springfield Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
***Available 5/28/20*** Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants, No Short-Term Leasing***
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in a desirable neighborhood. 2 master suites,
the downstairs master is split from the other rooms. The UPSTAIRS Master has a KITCHENETTE!
Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, lots of 18'' tile, grass yards, Vegetable Garden, Oversized
living room, beautiful loft, and custom paint. Alley entrance in the rear of the home, leads to the 2
car garage. Access to community swim park & pools. Definite must see!!!
To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 N Springfield St have any available units?
3871 N Springfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3871 N Springfield St have?
Some of 3871 N Springfield St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 N Springfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3871 N Springfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 N Springfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 N Springfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3871 N Springfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3871 N Springfield St offers parking.
Does 3871 N Springfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 N Springfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 N Springfield St have a pool?
Yes, 3871 N Springfield St has a pool.
Does 3871 N Springfield St have accessible units?
No, 3871 N Springfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 N Springfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3871 N Springfield St has units with dishwashers.

