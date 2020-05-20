3871 N Springfield St

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

***Available 5/28/20*** Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants, No Short-Term Leasing***

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in a desirable neighborhood. 2 master suites,

the downstairs master is split from the other rooms. The UPSTAIRS Master has a KITCHENETTE!

Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, lots of 18'' tile, grass yards, Vegetable Garden, Oversized

living room, beautiful loft, and custom paint. Alley entrance in the rear of the home, leads to the 2

car garage. Access to community swim park & pools. Definite must see!!!

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.