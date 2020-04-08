3562 N Hooper St

Amenities

Amazing Townhome in a Verrado, Gated Community with an Unattached Feel!

Three spacious bedrooms two bathrooms, two car garage, beautiful backyard with putting green, situated on the Verrado Golf Course,

amazing views of the White Tank Mountains, Large kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, gas stove, designer cabinets. Amenities

include fitness center, heated community pools, walking/biking trails, and so much more. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com

and click For Rent.



**Available now!

Available now!

Self Touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #801144