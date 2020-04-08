All apartments in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ
3562 N Hooper St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

3562 N Hooper St

3562 North Hooper Street · No Longer Available
Buckeye
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

3562 North Hooper Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Amazing Townhome in a Verrado, Gated Community with an Unattached Feel!
Three spacious bedrooms two bathrooms, two car garage, beautiful backyard with putting green, situated on the Verrado Golf Course,
amazing views of the White Tank Mountains, Large kitchen with granite countertops, double ovens, gas stove, designer cabinets. Amenities
include fitness center, heated community pools, walking/biking trails, and so much more. To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com
and click For Rent.

**Available now!
Available now!
Self Touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1193 / Serial #801144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3562 N Hooper St have any available units?
3562 N Hooper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 3562 N Hooper St have?
Some of 3562 N Hooper St's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3562 N Hooper St currently offering any rent specials?
3562 N Hooper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3562 N Hooper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3562 N Hooper St is pet friendly.
Does 3562 N Hooper St offer parking?
Yes, 3562 N Hooper St offers parking.
Does 3562 N Hooper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3562 N Hooper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3562 N Hooper St have a pool?
Yes, 3562 N Hooper St has a pool.
Does 3562 N Hooper St have accessible units?
No, 3562 N Hooper St does not have accessible units.
Does 3562 N Hooper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3562 N Hooper St has units with dishwashers.
