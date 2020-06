3336 N Park St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool coffee bar fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit pool bbq/grill

SITUATED ON THE 5TH HOLE OF THE VERRADO GOLF CLUB FOUNDER'S COURSE,THIS CORNER LOT-SEMI CUSTOM CACHET HOME IS ONE YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS! BEAUTIFUL GREAT ROOM OFFERS A CUSTOM MEDIA WALL, SURROUND SOUND W/ IN CEILING SPEAKERS & A

STACKED STONED FIREPLACE. DINE-IN KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TRAVERTINE BACKSPLASH, DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOKTOP, SS APPLIANCES, ISLAND, NOOK,PANTRY & COFFEE BAR AREA.MASTER BDRM W/ A RETREAT & A PRIVATE ENTRY TO THE BACKYARD. LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH W/ DUAL SINKS, WALK-IN DUAL SHOWER, SEPARATE JETTED TUB & WALK IN CLOSET.ENTERTAIN GUESTS IN THIS IMPRESSIVE BACKYARD W/ A SPARKLING POOL, FIRE PIT, SPORT COURT & PATIO AREA. OUTDOOR KITCHEN ISLAND W/ BBQ GRILL,SINK & FRIDGE. ENJOY THE AZ SUNSETS & WHITE TANK MOUNTAIN VIEWS IN THIS AMAZING BACKYARD! SEE THIS HOME TODAY!