31059 W AMELIA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

New home never lived in. Owner stopped in to sign and offer you, Occupant (Tenant) this Brand New Home built in 2019, TAX ROLL SQ FOOTAGE IS WRONG, it is 3 BED 1.75 BATH, ESTIMATED AT 1450 to 1600 sq ft according to the owner it is being verified by the Builder. Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Kitchen Island, Split Floor plan. NO CATS, NO SMOKERS, washer/dryer, frig. MASTER HAS DOUBLE SINKS WITH DOUBLE WALK IN SHOWER. $50 Application fee per adult. $175 Administration fee paid by tenant. Deposits refundable as long as no damage to home upon vacating.