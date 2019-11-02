30999 W Picadilly Rd

Amenities

Unbelievable price on this brand new home in Tartesso! - This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home at a reasonable price! Located in Tartesso Subdivision west of Buckeye. This new home has granite, SS appliances, a gas range, a large master closet and upgraded washer dryer units! Tartesso community has lots of XXL green belts and a splash pad for the kids! Come see it, the price makes this worth the drive! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, Buckeye rental tax of 2%



Minimum rental requirements (some individual property owner's may vary slightly from this)



Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable

No cats



