Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
30999 W Picadilly Rd
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

30999 W Picadilly Rd

30999 West Picadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

30999 West Picadilly Road, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unbelievable price on this brand new home in Tartesso! - This is a rare opportunity to lease a brand new never lived in before home at a reasonable price! Located in Tartesso Subdivision west of Buckeye. This new home has granite, SS appliances, a gas range, a large master closet and upgraded washer dryer units! Tartesso community has lots of XXL green belts and a splash pad for the kids! Come see it, the price makes this worth the drive! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, Buckeye rental tax of 2%

Minimum rental requirements (some individual property owner's may vary slightly from this)

Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least three times the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or judgments from previous landlords
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable
No cats

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5148710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have any available units?
30999 W Picadilly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have?
Some of 30999 W Picadilly Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30999 W Picadilly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
30999 W Picadilly Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30999 W Picadilly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 30999 W Picadilly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd offer parking?
No, 30999 W Picadilly Rd does not offer parking.
Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30999 W Picadilly Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have a pool?
No, 30999 W Picadilly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have accessible units?
No, 30999 W Picadilly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 30999 W Picadilly Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 30999 W Picadilly Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
