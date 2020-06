Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing home ready to move in now. The gourmet eat-in kitchen has commercial style Kitchenaide gas range with 8 burners and double ovens plus a wall mount oven and microwave plus a walk in pantry. Must see the master suite with extra space for sitting. Huge master bath with double shower heads and double walk-in closets. Huge loft, fireplace 3 car garage, too many upgrades to list! must see!!