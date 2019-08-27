2896 N Heritage St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN VERRADO *** - This is a 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1991 square feet and is located in Verrado (Buckeye, AZ). The interior features a living room, a formal dining room, an eat in kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, an island, and plenty of counter/cabinet space, master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, double sinks and a separate tub/shower in the bathroom, second bedroom also has a walk in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a features 2 car garage with opener and it is located on the back side of the house, and contains its own private street and gate to back yard, covered patio, grass front yard landscaping and desert back yard landscaping. The community also has a community pool.



Cross Streets: Verrado Parkway & Wycliff

Directions: West on Wycliff - North on Heritage to home located on the left



(RLNE2566344)