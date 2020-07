2854 N Claire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!!**GORGEOUS HOME IN DEMAND VERRADO COMMUNITY!!!NICE FLOORING, ELEGANT STAIRCASE AND DESIGNER PAINT**KITCHEN HAS UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES**CUSTOM ''PLANK TILE'' FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM**FRONT PATIO AND WRAP-AROUND BALCONY - ENJOY THE SERENITY AND VIEWS!!!**UNIQUE 3-LEVEL DESIGN - LIVING AREA, WITH HIGH CEILINGS, AND MASTER SUITE IS ON MAIN FLOOR**TWO BEDROOMS ON LOWER FLOOR WITH FULL BATH** 4TH BD +FULL BATH ON 3RD LEVEL** VERY UPSCALE COMMUNITY WITH OVER 60 PARKS, DEMAND SCHOOLS & QUAINT ''MAIN STREET'' - NESTLED AGAINST THE WHITE TANK MOUNTAINS**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING AND PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS AN ADMINISTRATION FEE**PETS BY LANDLORD APPROVAL**IN VICINITY OF LUKE AIR FORCE BASE**FACILITIES KEY CARD - $25*