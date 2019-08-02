All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 275 N 221ST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
275 N 221ST Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

275 N 221ST Avenue

275 North 221st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

275 North 221st Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great home for a family in the Sundance Golf Community. All bedrooms upstairs and 1 room downstairs makes a great office. Home is located in a very secluded cul-de-dac and on a huge lot for nice privacy. This home is move in ready!!! *** $200 OF SECURITY DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN. FEE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 N 221ST Avenue have any available units?
275 N 221ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 N 221ST Avenue have?
Some of 275 N 221ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 N 221ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 N 221ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 N 221ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 275 N 221ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 275 N 221ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 N 221ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 275 N 221ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 N 221ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 N 221ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 275 N 221ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 275 N 221ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 N 221ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 N 221ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 N 221ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolsBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College