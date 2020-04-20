All apartments in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ
26731 W PONTIAC Drive
26731 W PONTIAC Drive

26731 West Pontiac Drive · (602) 688-9750
Location

26731 West Pontiac Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Sun City Festival

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon. Catch your favorite shows on the large flat screen TVs, & relax in the cool desert evenings on the comfy patio while grilling dinner on the included BBQ. This home is located walking distance to the club house & offers stunning mountain views w/no neighbors behind - location could not be better. Tenants welcome to community amenities w/low pass fee. Rates vary w/season & length of stay. Waiting for your new home to be built? This is the perfect place to live during construction! Requires at least 1 occupant age 55+, no occupants under 18. No Pets. No Smokers Community features include golf course, recreation center, clubhouse, pool, and workout facilities. Community events and classes. Pickle ball and sports courts. Tenant enjoys accesses to amenities with registration and low pass fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have any available units?
26731 W PONTIAC Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have?
Some of 26731 W PONTIAC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26731 W PONTIAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26731 W PONTIAC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26731 W PONTIAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive does offer parking.
Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive has a pool.
Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26731 W PONTIAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26731 W PONTIAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
