26731 W PONTIAC Drive

Beautifully appointed fully FURNISHED rental home in the high demand active adult community Sun City Festival. This stylish home features large bedrooms, master w/a king sized bed, 2nd bedroom w/queen bed, & den w/twin size futon. Catch your favorite shows on the large flat screen TVs, & relax in the cool desert evenings on the comfy patio while grilling dinner on the included BBQ. This home is located walking distance to the club house & offers stunning mountain views w/no neighbors behind - location could not be better. Tenants welcome to community amenities w/low pass fee. Rates vary w/season & length of stay. Waiting for your new home to be built? This is the perfect place to live during construction! Requires at least 1 occupant age 55+, no occupants under 18. No Pets. No Smokers Community features include golf course, recreation center, clubhouse, pool, and workout facilities. Community events and classes. Pickle ball and sports courts. Tenant enjoys accesses to amenities with registration and low pass fee.