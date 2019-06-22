All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

2670 N HERITAGE Street

2670 North Heritage Street · No Longer Available
Location

2670 North Heritage Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in the Verrado community! This property is right across from the Elementary School. Very modern open floor plan. Fully loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The customized dining room comes with a garage door that opens up the dining room to the outside patio. Premium flooring in ground floor living areas. Lush carpeting in bedrooms. Master bath has a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Balcony off of the master bedroom overlooks community. You will fall in love with all the details this home has to offer. Community features community pools, rec center, tennis courts and much more! See for yourself why everyone falls in love with the Verrado community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have any available units?
2670 N HERITAGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have?
Some of 2670 N HERITAGE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 N HERITAGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2670 N HERITAGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 N HERITAGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2670 N HERITAGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2670 N HERITAGE Street offers parking.
Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 N HERITAGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have a pool?
Yes, 2670 N HERITAGE Street has a pool.
Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have accessible units?
No, 2670 N HERITAGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 N HERITAGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 N HERITAGE Street has units with dishwashers.
