2670 N HERITAGE Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home located in the Verrado community! This property is right across from the Elementary School. Very modern open floor plan. Fully loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The customized dining room comes with a garage door that opens up the dining room to the outside patio. Premium flooring in ground floor living areas. Lush carpeting in bedrooms. Master bath has a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. Balcony off of the master bedroom overlooks community. You will fall in love with all the details this home has to offer. Community features community pools, rec center, tennis courts and much more! See for yourself why everyone falls in love with the Verrado community!