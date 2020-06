Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

RATES ARE MAY TO DEC. $1,800 AND JAN-APRIL $3,000.00. Beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office area. Split master floor plan. Open kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar. Master bath with double sinks and walk in shower. Beautiful fenced backyard with sitting area and fire pit. Covered patio with comfortable sitting to enjoy the outdoors. Come enjoy the AZ winters. All this and more in the resort style living of Sun City Festival.