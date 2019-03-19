26151 W Tonopah Dr

Amenities

Move-In Special:Two Weeks Free Rent!



Enjoy gorgeous mountain views in this newer built 2007 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths, living room, family room and nice sized kitchen with gas stove, island, 2 car garage, desert landscaping front & back, and covered patio. Wonderful floorplan with 2nd floor stairs in back of home right off the kitchen & family rooms. Laundry room features sink and lots of cabinets. Located around the corner from the beautiful Festival Foothills park, close to elementary school.



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION:



FLOORING: Carpet, Vinyl



GARAGE/PARKING: Two Car Garage



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:2007



YARD: Desert Landscaping



Additional Amenities:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller



12 Months