All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 26151 W Tonopah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
26151 W Tonopah Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26151 W Tonopah Dr

26151 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26151 West Tonopah Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Festival Foothills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ef5611007 ----

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Move-In Special:Two Weeks Free Rent!

Enjoy gorgeous mountain views in this newer built 2007 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, loft, 2.5 baths, living room, family room and nice sized kitchen with gas stove, island, 2 car garage, desert landscaping front & back, and covered patio. Wonderful floorplan with 2nd floor stairs in back of home right off the kitchen & family rooms. Laundry room features sink and lots of cabinets. Located around the corner from the beautiful Festival Foothills park, close to elementary school.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING: Carpet, Vinyl

GARAGE/PARKING: Two Car Garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:2007

YARD: Desert Landscaping

Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have any available units?
26151 W Tonopah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have?
Some of 26151 W Tonopah Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26151 W Tonopah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26151 W Tonopah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26151 W Tonopah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 26151 W Tonopah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26151 W Tonopah Dr offers parking.
Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26151 W Tonopah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have a pool?
No, 26151 W Tonopah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have accessible units?
No, 26151 W Tonopah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26151 W Tonopah Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26151 W Tonopah Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Dog Friendly Apartments
Buckeye Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College