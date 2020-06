Amenities

Newly painted 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great Buckeye neighborhood is ready for immediate move-in. This home features an open floor plan with upgraded Kitchen countertops, new dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of storage in the kitchen with a walk-in pantry and island. Vaulted ceiling throughout living area. Welcome Home!