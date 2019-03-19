All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25719 W CROWN KING Road

25719 West Crown King Road · No Longer Available
Location

25719 West Crown King Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
This rental offers so much, pool is paid by the owner, 4 bedrooms, huge closets, large open rooms,, granite counters, please no pets, no smokers, have to have credit over 570 score, and great landlord rental history. There is no fence around the pool, only the locking door by AZ pool regulations. Fence will need to be done by tenant and removed by tenant if need a fence around the pool. $175 non refundable upon acceptance for administration fee. $50 money order application fee non refundable per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have any available units?
25719 W CROWN KING Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have?
Some of 25719 W CROWN KING Road's amenities include granite counters, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25719 W CROWN KING Road currently offering any rent specials?
25719 W CROWN KING Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25719 W CROWN KING Road pet-friendly?
No, 25719 W CROWN KING Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road offer parking?
No, 25719 W CROWN KING Road does not offer parking.
Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25719 W CROWN KING Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have a pool?
Yes, 25719 W CROWN KING Road has a pool.
Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have accessible units?
No, 25719 W CROWN KING Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25719 W CROWN KING Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25719 W CROWN KING Road does not have units with dishwashers.
