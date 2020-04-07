All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

25679 W Crown King Rd

25679 West Crown King Road · No Longer Available
Location

25679 West Crown King Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home. It has an upgraded kitchen, high ceilings, tile in all rooms except bedrooms.

A resident is responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
3% city rental tax
0.9% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5629134)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25679 W Crown King Rd have any available units?
25679 W Crown King Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25679 W Crown King Rd have?
Some of 25679 W Crown King Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25679 W Crown King Rd currently offering any rent specials?
25679 W Crown King Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25679 W Crown King Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 25679 W Crown King Rd is pet friendly.
Does 25679 W Crown King Rd offer parking?
Yes, 25679 W Crown King Rd offers parking.
Does 25679 W Crown King Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25679 W Crown King Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25679 W Crown King Rd have a pool?
No, 25679 W Crown King Rd does not have a pool.
Does 25679 W Crown King Rd have accessible units?
No, 25679 W Crown King Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 25679 W Crown King Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25679 W Crown King Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
