25679 W Crown King Rd

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home. It has an upgraded kitchen, high ceilings, tile in all rooms except bedrooms.
A resident is responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
3% city rental tax
0.9% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5629134)