25679 W Crown King Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home. It has an upgraded kitchen, high ceilings, tile in all rooms except bedrooms.



A resident is responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

3% city rental tax

0.9% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5629134)