All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002

25672 West Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25672 West Saint Catherine Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Buckeye AZ, Nice size Lot Call or TEXT RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: SUNSET VISTA

3 bed 2 bath home in Sunset Vista subdivision. Lovely, single story home! Formal dining room just off the entrance that continues to this beautiful, open floor plan, PERFECT for entertaining! Close to schools, shopping and HWY 85.

Cross Streets: Southern Avenue & Miller Road Directions: South on Miller Road, West on Maricopa Road, North on Sunset Point Blvd to STOP sign, North on St. James Avenue, East on St. Catherine Avenue, Property on the North side of street.

(RLNE5632686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have any available units?
25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 currently offering any rent specials?
25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 is pet friendly.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 offer parking?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not offer parking.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have a pool?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not have a pool.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have accessible units?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not have accessible units.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25672 W St Catherine Ave 21048449 - Location 002 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College