25277 W Cranston Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

25277 W Cranston Lane

25277 West Cranston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25277 West Cranston Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
25277 W Cranston Lane Available 07/01/20 Nice, Spacious Home In Buckeye - Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Parkside. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Eat in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious family room. All tile downstairs and traffic areas with ceiling fans in all the right places. Large master suite downstairs with dual closets and master bath. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. Home is available July 1.

(RLNE5786048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have any available units?
25277 W Cranston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
Is 25277 W Cranston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25277 W Cranston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25277 W Cranston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane offer parking?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have a pool?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have accessible units?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25277 W Cranston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25277 W Cranston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

