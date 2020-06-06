Amenities

25277 W Cranston Lane Available 07/01/20 Nice, Spacious Home In Buckeye - Beautiful two story home located in the desirable community of Parkside. Home offers a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Eat in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space. Spacious family room. All tile downstairs and traffic areas with ceiling fans in all the right places. Large master suite downstairs with dual closets and master bath. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. Home is available July 1.



